Run DMC's Darryl McDaniels to speak with students at Washington Heights school

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A founding member of the legendary hip-hop group Run DMC is set to speak to students Tuesday in Washington Heights. 

Darryl McDaniels is visiting the Equity Project charter school on Audubon Avenue, where he will speak about the vital role music played in his life. 

McDaniels' will be joined by the CEO and founder of Music Will, a nonprofit music education program. 

Student performances are scheduled, and a Gibson guitar will be donated to the school's music program. 

First published on September 13, 2022 / 7:41 AM

