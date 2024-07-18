Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels set to headline SummerStage back home in Queens. "It's coming full circle."

NEW YORK -- Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels will headline this weekend's SummerStage concert in his home borough of Queens.

The hip-hop legend spoke with CBS New York about the free show and what he's been working on lately.

"It's where it all started," McDaniels told CBS New York's Cindy Hsu. "And the beautiful thing about it being free is it's what we used to do as kids. We didn't do it for fortune and fame. What's the saying? 'Everybody has beautiful music inside of them.' So we actually did concerts in the park and the block parties in Queens growing up, because we had to let the joy out of us.

"So for me, it's coming full circle. I say I went from Harlem to Hollis to Hollywood, but now I'm back home in Hollis doing the thing that I love," he continued.

McDaniels will also be at the Queens Night Market on Saturday, July 20 with his cookie brand, Darryl Makes Cookies.

"About seven years ago, I was at an event, and this lady from Harlem came in and she had cookies and cupcakes. And I love cookies and I just jokingly out loud said, 'You know what? I'm going to start a cookie company and I'm going to call it D-M-C, which stands for Darryl Makes Cookies, and everybody in the room was like, 'Oh my God, that's so cool.' So it took me a while, I had to find a baker, and I launched last year at New York City Comic Con."

How to see DMC this weekend in Queens

The Capitol One City Parks Foundation SummerStage free concert kicks off at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

The show will also feature performances from Yonkers native Jadakiss, as well as The Hoodies and Statik Selektah.

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park is in northern Queens and can be accessed by subway on the 7 line or by the Long Island Rail Road on the Port Washington Branch.

The Queens Night Market is also located in the park near the New York Hall of Science.

SummerStage 2024 schedule

SummerStage is a free summer concert series put on by Capitol One and the City Parks Foundation. Now in its 38th year, it's hosting 85 shows across the five boroughs.

The free Central Park series kicked off with Andra Day in association with Blue Note Jazz Festival on June 1 and runs until Sept. 9.

Other shows are being held at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, Tompkins Square Park in the East Village, Herbert Von King Park and The Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, Crotona Park in the Bronx and Stapleton Waterfront Park in Staten Island.

Upcoming free performances include GORILLAFEST with Ghostface Killah on August 4, Palmwine Festival NYC with Show Dem Camp on August 17, and the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival which starts on August 23.

Click here for the full SummerStage schedule.