Rudy Giuliani says he's out of money during court appearance

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani appeared in court Tuesday to face questions about his payments in the Georgia election defamation case. 

In a surprise outburst during the hearing, Giuliani claimed he's out of money

Giuliani owes $148 million to Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, the Georgia election workers who successfully sued him for defamation over false claims connected to the 2020 presidential election. 

The judge said Giuliani has failed to surrender assets, including his 1980 Mercedes and funds from a Citibank account. 

Giuliani officially dismissed his previous counsel Tuesday. His new attorney claimed that 90% of the required assets have been turned over. A motion to delay the trial was denied. 

"It went exactly as I expected. He ruled against us on everything," Giuliani said. "The reality is I have no cash. It's all tied up. If I wanted to call a taxi cab, I can't do it. I don't have a credit card. I don't have a checking account. I have no place I can go take cash out except a little bit that I saved, and it's getting down to almost nothing." 

The judge warned Giuliani could not speak out again in court unless testifying under oath, adding there is no higher priority than complying with court orders. 

The trial resumes in January. 

