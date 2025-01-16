Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani absent from Thursday morning court appearance

NEW YORK - Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani didn't show up for a court appearance Thursday morning in Lower Manhattan.

So far, there's no word as to why he didn't show up. Giuliani's attorneys have not responded to inquiries about the delay.

Giuliani, 80, was supposed to be the first witness called in a bench trial to determine whether he has to give up his Florida condominium and three World Series rings as part of the $148 million defamation judgment against him. They would go to the two former Georgia election workers he defamed.

Giuliani previously found in contempt

Just last week, the judge in the case found Giuliani in contempt for failing to turn over some information on some of his assets to the election workers' attorneys. As a result, he was banned from introducing some evidence.

Giuliani was also found in contempt last week in Washington, D.C. The judge there found he continued to slander the election workers.

Thursday's proceeding is about whether he can prove the Florida condo is his established residence.

Giuliani has already surrendered his New York apartment, a car, luxury watches and other assets.

After Giuliani missed the morning session, court was adjourned until the afternoon.