Rudolph Giuliani sexual harassment accuser Noelle Dunphy spoke months ago about "pressure to be Rudy's girlfriend as well as his staffer"

NEW YORK -- We're hearing from the woman who filed a multi-million dollar suit against Rudy Giuliani for alleged sexual abuse, harassment and wage theft.

Noelle Dunphy worked for Giuliani as director of business development for his firm from 2019 to 2021.

On Monday, she filed a $10 million lawsuit that included numerous graphic details about his behavior.

Dunphy spoke exclusively to Inside Edition in January.

"There was a lot of pressure to be Rudy's girlfriend as well as his staffer, but I knew what could happen if I said no to becoming his girlfriend. I could lose my job. There's high-pay White House access," Dunphy said.

A statement from Giuliani's office reads, in part, "Mayor Rudy Giuliani unequivocally denies the allegations raised by Ms. Dunphy" and said his "lifetime of public service speaks for itself and he will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims."