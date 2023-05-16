Watch CBS News
Local News

Rudolph Giuliani sexual harassment accuser Noelle Dunphy spoke months ago about "pressure to be Rudy's girlfriend as well as his staffer"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rudy Giuliani accuser speaks exclusively to "Inside Edition"
Rudy Giuliani accuser speaks exclusively to "Inside Edition" 01:00

NEW YORK -- We're hearing from the woman who filed a multi-million dollar suit against Rudy Giuliani for alleged sexual abuse, harassment and wage theft.

Noelle Dunphy worked for Giuliani as director of business development for his firm from 2019 to 2021.

On Monday, she filed a $10 million lawsuit that included numerous graphic details about his behavior.

Dunphy spoke exclusively to Inside Edition in January.

"There was a lot of pressure to be Rudy's girlfriend as well as his staffer, but I knew what could happen if I said no to becoming his girlfriend. I could lose my job. There's high-pay White House access," Dunphy said.

A statement from Giuliani's office reads, in part, "Mayor Rudy Giuliani unequivocally denies the allegations raised by Ms. Dunphy" and said his "lifetime of public service speaks for itself and he will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 6:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.