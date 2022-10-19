RSV and other respiratory illnesses spiking in children across Tri-State

VALHALLA, N.Y. - Hospitals here and across the country are dealing with a surge in children's respiratory illness.

Some struggle to accommodate all the kids who need hospital care.

CBS2's Tony Aiello took a look at the surge and the possible COVID connection.

It's a challenging time for medical staff at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at Westchester Medical Center.

"We are at capacity. We are not overwhelmed, certainly. We can take care of children as necessary," said Dr. Sankaran Krishnan, chief of pediatric pulmonology. "We did have to redeploy some of our resources to keep up with the surge."

Krishnan says the common childhood lung infection known as RSV is part of the surge. The CDC reports rising RSV in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and 30 other states. Symptoms include coughing, wheezing, runny nose and decreased appetite.

Rhinovirus and enterovirus infections are also spiking.

All three illnesses can lead to respiratory distress and hospitalization, especially in kids with asthma and other health issues.

The surge is so bad at Connecticut Children's in Hartford, the hospital may set up an overflow tent.

Some youngsters waited hours to be admitted at a hospital in Atlanta.

"We waited a pretty long time, it's just kind of a situation that is alarming as a parent to be in when you know your child needs care," said mother April Joines.

Doctors believe kids transitioning away from COVID social distancing and mask wearing is a factor.

"I think there is more exposure to these viruses and that has led to this unexpected surge," Krishnan said.

The good news is after a few days of supportive care, including nebulizer treatments and high flow oxygen, most kids feel better and go home. Only a handful at Maria Fareri have needed ICU treatment, or go on ventilators.

"Mask when necessary. Stay away from sick people. Stay well-hydrated. These are all the common messages that we would give," Krishnan said.

And, as flu season arrives, shots are recommended for everyone over six months old.