Dump truck driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Route 78 in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A fatal crash shut down part of Route 78 in Springfield Township for most of Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Exit 49B.

Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2

New Jersey State Police say a dump truck collided with a tractor trailer and a pickup truck.

Authorities say the driver of the dump truck was killed.

It's unclear what caused the crash.