Dump truck driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Route 78 in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A fatal crash shut down part of Route 78 in Springfield Township for most of Tuesday afternoon.
It happened just before 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Exit 49B.
Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2
New Jersey State Police say a dump truck collided with a tractor trailer and a pickup truck.
Authorities say the driver of the dump truck was killed.
It's unclear what caused the crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.