Watch CBS News
Local News

Dump truck driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Route 78 in Springfield Township

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-78 in Springfield Township
Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-78 in Springfield Township 00:23

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A fatal crash shut down part of Route 78 in Springfield Township for most of Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Exit 49B.

Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2

Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-78 00:58

New Jersey State Police say a dump truck collided with a tractor trailer and a pickup truck.

Authorities say the driver of the dump truck was killed.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 7:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.