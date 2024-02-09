Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with police car on Route 3 in Clifton, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Route 3 in Clifton, New Jersey reopened Friday after a crash involving a motorcycle and police car. 

Chopper 2 was over the scene as traffic backed up during the morning commute. 

According to police, a motorcyclist crashed into the back of a car at around 9 a.m. and caused a chain reaction with another car and a Clifton Police car. 

Police said no one suffered life-threatening injuries, but the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. 

CBS New York Team
