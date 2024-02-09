Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with police car on Route 3 in Clifton, New Jersey

Motorcyclist hospitalized in crash on Route 3 in Clifton, NJ

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Route 3 in Clifton, New Jersey reopened Friday after a crash involving a motorcycle and police car.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as traffic backed up during the morning commute.

According to police, a motorcyclist crashed into the back of a car at around 9 a.m. and caused a chain reaction with another car and a Clifton Police car.

Police said no one suffered life-threatening injuries, but the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.