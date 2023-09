Crash on Route 17 in Middletown causing major backup

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. -- Route 17 was closed to northbound traffic Friday morning following a crash.

Chopper 2 was over the scene where a car overturned approaching Route 302 in Middletown.

Officials said one person was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to the hospital.

It's unclear what caused the crash.