Tractor trailer overturns, spills lemons all over Route 17 in Mahwah

Tractor trailer spills lemons across Route 17 in Mahwah

MAHWAH, N.J. -- A tractor trailer overturned and lost its load of lemons in Bergen County on Wednesday, causing a traffic mess.

It happened just after 10 a.m. on Route 17 near Mountainside Avenue in Mahwah.

The trailer and lemons ended up in the southbound lanes, but lanes were closed in both directions while crews cleaned up the spill.

All lanes were reopened around 6:45 p.m.