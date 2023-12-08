Route 17 closed in both directions after stolen car takes down wires, causes fire

SADDLE RIVER, N.J. -- A crash involving a stolen car has Route 17 shut down in Saddle River, New Jersey.

Police said the car slammed into a light pole, bringing down wires and causing a fire.

It happened around 4 a.m. Friday by Allendale Road.

Police said the driver was taken into custody.

Investigators ask drivers to avoid the area, while utility companies work to make repairs.