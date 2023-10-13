Watch CBS News
Roughly 450,000 baby blankets, bibs recalled for potential choking hazard

NEW YORK - Almost half a million baby blankets are being recalled for a potential choking hazard. 

The recall involves roughly 450,000 Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bibs from Little Sleepies. 

It says the care instruction label on the product can detach, posing a choking hazard. 

Little Sleepies said no injuries have been reported. 

Click here for more information on the recall

