Ross Dress For Less recalls Taylor and Finch scented candles due to fire hazard
NEW YORK -- Some scented candles sold at the discount store Ross Dress for Less are being recalled due to a fire hazard.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Taylor and Finch candles may combust when lit and cause the glass container to break.
There were five reports of this happening, with one incident causing a minor injury.
The candles come in two scents: Spiced Apple & Rosewood and Cedarwood & Clove.
They were sold for $17 at Ross Dress for Less stores nationwide from Aug. 2022 through Oct. 2022.
