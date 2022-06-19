Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dogs killed in Roslyn Heights house fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Fire tears through a home in Roslyn Heights
Fire tears through a home in Roslyn Heights 00:25

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. -- Fire consumed a house in Roslyn Heights on Saturday.

Fire officials say calls came in around 6 p.m. about the fire tearing through the home on Jefferson Avenue. They say wind caused the flames to spread quickly.

The homeowner was able to escape the inferno. She was injured but refused medical attention.

Two dogs did not survive the blaze.

The Nassau fire marshal's office says the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious.

The cause is not yet known.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 9:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.