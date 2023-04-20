Watch CBS News
Woman and young girl found dead in Roselle, New Jersey homicide

By Christine Sloan

ROSELLE, N.J. -- Police are investigating a double homicide at a home in Roselle, New Jersey

Sources told CBS2 the bodies of a woman and a young girl were found under a mattress inside a house on West 7th Avenue.

Neighbors were shocked as police removed bags of evidence from the home all morning. 

"We were surprised to hear and nobody knew what was going on until they saw the police presence," said John Bambino. 

"I've never seen anything, very quiet and nice neighborhood. It's kind of scary, something like that might be happening," said Alicia Mendez.   

On social media, family members had been asking for information on the woman's and girl's whereabouts. 

The Union County Prosecutor's Office said there is no threat to the community. Sources added an arrest was made out of state. 

