Family of Roquez Villalta-Jimenez, shot and killed at his front door, seeking justice 8 months after murder in Huntington Station

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. -- A Long Island family trying to solve a tragic mystery made a tearful plea on Monday. The case is part of a nationwide push this week to help victims of brutal crimes.

Roquez Villalta-Jimenez, 32, was shot and killed in the doorway of his home in Huntington Station for no apparent reason in August 2022.

"It's an experience I don't wish upon anyone. Coming to the realization that I will never hear his voice again, I will never see his smile again," said Theresa Guervara-Jimenez, Villalta-Jimenez's wife.

Guervara-Jimenez, a heartbroken widow, is seeking answers and justice. The family has no idea why he was shot to death at point-black range when he answered the door.

A memorial to Villata-Jimenez, known as "Willie," now flanks the front stoop.

"Willie went to go answer the door and Theresa heard two gunshots. She ran to the door and saw her husband laying on a floor. Abigail also got out of bed, came downstairs and saw the same thing," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

The couple had just celebrated their daughter Abigail's 8th birthday.

"I really miss my dad and that I love him," said Abigail Jimenez. "He was really sweet, kind, loving."

Abigail's father was clearly targeted, police said. But the motive is unknown.

Villalta-Jimenez, a security manager at an appliance store chain, had a short conversation in Spanish at the door before the killer pulled the trigger.

"He was not engaged in any untoward behavior. So we think that someone within his circle would at least know who did this," said Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer.

Suffolk Police are hoping to generate new leads in several unsolved homicides by featuring them on social media and offering rewards during National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

"Our family's not the same anymore. We're always going to have a missing seat at the table," said Sandra Huffman, Villalta-Jimenez's sister. "Please help us find the individuals who caused this pain, who took our brother away."

No tip is too small.

"We don't understand how someone can do this," said Huffman. "My nieces deserve justice, my parents deserve justice."

The goal of National Crime Victims' Rights Week is to support survivors. At this point, nothing can support this family more than helping to bring them justice. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-220-TIPS.