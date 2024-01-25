7 suspected brothels in Queens shut down after raid, police say

7 massage parlors shut down by NYPD during raids in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police announced Thursday that seven massage parlors being used as cover-ups for brothels were shut down during a raid in Queens.

The mayor called it a quality-of-life issue for the community.

Neighboring business owners on Roosevelt Avenue told CBS New York's Lori Bordonaro they're happy to see the parlors shut down.

"It's clear what's taking place there. This is really bringing down the quality of life of this community, and anyone who says this is a victimless crime really needs to see the inhumane conditions," Mayor Eric Adams said.

He says the conditions inside the so-called massage parlors were deplorable, with just curtains dividing the beds where the alleged prostitution was taking place.

"They say it's a massage, massage, but I talked to many friends and they say it's no massage," Elmhurst resident Lucio Rodriquez said.

"Yeah, because every day they calling the guys like, 'Massage, massage.' Everybody knows," said Rajbit Kaur, owner of Femina Threading and Waxing Salon.

Kaur's salon is next door to one of the massage parlors that was raided. She says whatever was happening inside was taking a toll on her business.

"It make my business worse because in the evening time, they start standing in front of our doors and I told them so many times, please don't stand here," she said.

"When you saw the police close them down?" Bordonaro asked.

"I was so happy," Kaur said.

Adams says the city is targeting other suspected brothels along Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica, all in an effort to improve the quality of life for businesses and residents.

"We're looking at all of these locations and using technology to help us identify locations and just send the right message. Sex trafficking is a real issue," Adams said.

"Sometimes I walk with my wife, my kids on the street, and they don't care about the kids," Rodriquez said.

While the seven businesses were shut down, police say there were no arrests.