Suffolk County police investigating deadly shooting of Terry Long in Ronkonkoma

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- Suffolk County police are investigating a deadly shooting in Ronkonkoma.

Investigators say 32-year-old Terry Long was gunned down outside his home on Wildwood Road just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Police say Long came out of the home, turned on his car and went back inside. When he came back out, the gunman opened fire.

"A number of shots were fired at him and at his car and at the house. We believe he was the intended target. He was taken to Stony Brook Hospital, where he was pronounced dead," Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said.

Police are reviewing video from the area as they search for the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

