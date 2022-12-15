Watch CBS News
Suffolk Police release video of driver suspected in deadly hit-and-run on Long Island Expressway ramp in Ronkonkoma

Search for driver in deadly Ronkonkoma hit-and-run
Search for driver in deadly Ronkonkoma hit-and-run 00:27

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- Police investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Ronkonkoma released new video of a driver and vehicle they're looking for. 

The accident happened Dec. 5 at around 8 p.m. on the ramp off Exit 60 on the Long Island Expressway.

A driver inside a car that was parked on the ramp was killed when another vehicle crashed into it, according to Suffolk County police. 

Security camera video from the night of the crash shows a car pulling up on Garrity Avenue and the driver getting out and inspecting the car with a flashlight. Police believe that was the driver who fled the scene. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.P3Tips.com. Tips are anonymous and kept confidential.

