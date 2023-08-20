Watch CBS News
Emmy-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones dies at age 66

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

PATERSON, N.J. -- Emmy-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones, best known for his role on the drama "This Is Us," has died.

A representative said he died of a long-standing pulmonary issue.

Jones picked up two Emmys in 2018 and 2020 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as William Hill on "This Is Us."

He also appeared in several Broadway shows, earning a Tony nomination in 2022 for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for "Clyde's."

Jones, a New Jersey native, leaves behind a daughter, actress Jasmine Cephas Jones.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 10:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

