"Rolling Along" film about Knicks legend and N.J. Sen. Bill Bradley set to premiere at Tribeca Festival

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

"Rolling Along" tells story behind Knicks legend and former N.J. Sen. Bill Bradley
"Rolling Along" tells story behind Knicks legend and former N.J. Sen. Bill Bradley 06:01

NEW YORK -- The Tribeca Festival is underway, and one of the most anticipated films is about the life of Knicks legend and former New Jersey Sen. Bill Bradley. 

"Rolling Along" premieres this Friday, June 16. CBS New York's Dick Brennan got a chance to speak with him about the project. 

"What I hope this film does is, in a way, I try to be as honest as I can, because I think the first step toward healing is being honest. And our country needs to heal and bring the extremes to the center," he said.

CBS New York Team
June 14, 2023

