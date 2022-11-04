Watch CBS News
Ambulance overturns after being struck by van on Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Ambulance overturned in crash in Rockville Centre, Long Island
Ambulance overturned in crash in Rockville Centre, Long Island 00:22

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. -- A crash on Long Island ended with an ambulance on its side Thursday.

It happened around 3 p.m. in Rockville Centre.

Police say a plumbing van hit the ambulance on North Long Beach Road and Sunrise Highway.

Two employees in the ambulance and the driver of the plumbing van were treated for minor injuries.

No patients were inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.

The ambulance is used to transport patients to medical facilities and does not respond to emergencies.

