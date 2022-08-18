Water emergency declared in Rockland County, mandatory restrictions begin Thursday

NEW CITY, N.Y. -- A water emergency was declared in Rockland County on Wednesday.

The county will begin mandatory water restrictions due to low levels in the Ramapo River.

Emergency orders will take effect Thursday, limiting water usage.

Lawns can only be watered twice a week -- odd-numbered addresses on Mondays and Thursday and even-numbered addresses on Tuesday and Friday.

Water won't be served in restaurants unless customers request it.