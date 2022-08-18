Watch CBS News
Local News

Water emergency declared in Rockland County, mandatory restrictions begin Thursday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Water emergency declared in Rockland County
Water emergency declared in Rockland County 00:24

NEW CITY, N.Y. -- A water emergency was declared in Rockland County on Wednesday.

The county will begin mandatory water restrictions due to low levels in the Ramapo River.

Emergency orders will take effect Thursday, limiting water usage.

Lawns can only be watered twice a week -- odd-numbered addresses on Mondays and Thursday and even-numbered addresses on Tuesday and Friday.

Water won't be served in restaurants unless customers request it.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 8:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.