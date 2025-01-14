Rockland County, N.Y.'s new poet laureate Juan Pablo Mobili: "Poetry can remind us of shared humanity"

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - The appointment of Rockland County's poet laureate is being called a new chapter for the arts there.

Juan Pablo Mobili will help people explore the power of poetry and literature, a kind of ambassador who will work to promote the literary arts.

Mobili was appointed by Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

"Juan's journey to this role is both inspiring and reflective of the values we hold dear here in Rockland County," Day said.

"Poetry can remind us of our shared humanity"

Rockland's population is 20% foreign-born. Mobili, who is from Argentina and has lived in Rockland County since 1988, is an executive coach and widely published poet. He sees poetry as an indispensable expression of the human spirit.

"Poetry can remind us of our shared humanity, guide us to know one another, and learn to live together," Mobili said.

Research from the National Endowment for the Arts shows the percentage of Americans who read for pleasure has dropped by more than 30% since 2004. Mobili will work to inspire Rockland County resident to explore the world through the written word. As part of his duties, Mobili will also write poems for important occasions, such as Rockland's annual 9/11 commemoration.

"It connects people. And it also educates people about different perspectives and view that maybe they weren't aware of. It can bring people closer together," Dorothy Atzl of the Arts Council of Rockland said.

His first poetry reading, entitled "Echoes of the Heart: Life's Joys & Sorrows," will take place on Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Valley Cottage Library.