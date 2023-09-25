Landlord who owns home where 31 asylum seekers were living fined $23,000 for violations at another property in Spring Valley
SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- The Rockland County landlord who owns the home where 31 asylum seekers were found living in poor conditions has been fined for code violations at another property.
The county levied a $23,000 fine on Schloima Koppel for 32 code violations, including overcrowding and illegal conversions, at his home in Spring Valley.
Inspectors said they found eight bedrooms and 16 beds inside what's supposed to be a 3-bedroom home.
Inspectors are still trying to determine how many people are living in the home.
