Watch CBS News
Local News

Landlord who owns home where 31 asylum seekers were living fined $23,000 for violations at another property in Spring Valley

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rockland County fines landlord $23,000 for violations at Spring Valley home
Rockland County fines landlord $23,000 for violations at Spring Valley home 00:29

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- The Rockland County landlord who owns the home where 31 asylum seekers were found living in poor conditions has been fined for code violations at another property. 

The county levied a $23,000 fine on Schloima Koppel for 32 code violations, including overcrowding and illegal conversions, at his home in Spring Valley

Inspectors said they found eight bedrooms and 16 beds inside what's supposed to be a 3-bedroom home. 

Inspectors are still trying to determine how many people are living in the home. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 6:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.