Authorities: $1 million worth of drugs found after raiding homes in Rockland County

NYACK, N.Y. -- There was a major drug bust worth a street value of over $1 million in Rockland County.

Authorities on Wednesday showed off the drugs they say they found after raiding homes in Congers and Nyack.

Two Clarkstown residents are now facing drug and weapons charges.

Investigators say they uncovered about five kilos of cocaine, as well as weapons and ammunition.

"We have to have a strong hand in strong enforcement. We must remove the predators from our streets. We have to keep the people of Rockland County safe," Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh said.

Both suspects are due back in court Thursday.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 8:34 PM

