Thanks to nonprofit, students build boats and set sail in Hunts Point

NEW YORK -- For 25 years, a nonprofit in the Bronx has been giving students a safe space to learn after school in an environment you might not expect.

"It's a racing boat, so it should go really fast on water, and that's why it's really long and narrow," explained 18-year-old student Debbie Simmons.

Rocking the Boat in Hunts Point teaches students how to build boats from scratch, all while learning important skills. Simmons and her classmates have been working hard on their boat for months.

"We build out of raw materials, solid wood we harvest a lot of our own trees," said Adam Green, founder and executive director of the nonprofit.

The organization works to cultivate a positive learning environment and opportunities some may never knew existed in their backyard.

"I was born and raised here, so a lot of what you hear is you have to leave to be successful or, you know, you hear all these bad stereotypes, and what I realized is the Bronx is beautiful and the story isn't told right," said Jasmine Benitez, an instructor at Rocking the Boat.

A short distance from their shop, their other students not only see the beauty of the borough, but experience the feeling of liberation right on the water.

Green said the best part is see his students try new things by just being themselves.

"Most importantly, they don't need to be anyone else. They can be exactly who they are," Green said.

The programs at Rocking the Boat are free for students. Click here for more information.