Inactive rocket launcher found in basement of Brooklyn building

NEW YORK -- A suspicious device caused a scare Friday in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Police say a rocket launcher was found just after noon in the basement of a building on East 25th Street.

The bomb squad was called in and the building evacuated.

Officials say the device was not active.

No one was hurt.

It is unknown why or how the rocket launcher ended up in the building.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 9:26 PM EST

