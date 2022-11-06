Watch CBS News
Rockefeller Center ice rink opens for the season

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The Rink at Rockefeller Center opened Saturday.

People took advantage of the warm weather to hit the ice for a little exercise and a lot of fun.

The opening of the rink is one of the events leading up to the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree on Nov. 30.

The rink is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and usually open until April.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 9:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

