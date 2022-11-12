Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- The new Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has arrived in Manhattan.

The Norway spruce is 82 feet tall, weighs around 14 tons, and is estimated to be 85 to 90 years old. It was cut down Thursday in Queensbury.

The tree will be decorated with 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and a Swarovski crystal star on top.

Neil Lebowitz owns the land where the tree was cut down.

"To put it simply, it's a surreal experience, you know. One day it's standing and the next day it's on the road and it's here," said Lebowitz. "Now it's a special tree and it's something we can all share around the world, whoever see it."

They'll have some time to set up and decorate the tree before it's officially lit for the holiday season on Nov. 30.