Caught on camera: New Jersey sandwich shop employee saves choking customer

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

ROCKAWAY, N.J. -- A New Jersey restaurant worker is being hailed as a hero for saving a customer's life.

The moment was caught on camera at Primo Hoagies in Rockaway.

During lunch Thursday, a woman started choking on a sandwich.

That's when employee Danielle Buccielli came out from behind the counter and gave the woman the Heimlich maneuver.

The sandwich shop is planning to honor the employee for her quick-thinking actions.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 12:44 PM

