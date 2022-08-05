Caught on camera: New Jersey sandwich shop employee saves choking customer
ROCKAWAY, N.J. -- A New Jersey restaurant worker is being hailed as a hero for saving a customer's life.
The moment was caught on camera at Primo Hoagies in Rockaway.
During lunch Thursday, a woman started choking on a sandwich.
That's when employee Danielle Buccielli came out from behind the counter and gave the woman the Heimlich maneuver.
The sandwich shop is planning to honor the employee for her quick-thinking actions.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.