Rockaway ferry reservations open this week for summer 2024. How to secure a spot on busy weekends.

NEW YORK -- The New York City Ferry is making it easier to hit the beach this summer.

The 2024 summer schedule will include increased capacity on weekends and holidays, plus the return of Rockaway Reserve and the Rockaway Rocket.

"This summer, we're excited to bring back popular routes to millions of ferry riders heading to some of their favorite summertime destinations. In every borough, there's a ferry docked and waiting to take you out of the concrete jungle to an umbrella under the sun on a sandy beach - that's another reason why I love this city," Mayor Eric Adams said in a press release Wednesday.

Rockaway Reserve allows riders to book tickets during peak summer hours to make sure they secure a spot. Reserve tickets cost $10 and are available for departures from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and return trips from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Reservations can be made for Memorial Day Weekend starting this Friday. Stops include Pier 11 in Manhattan, Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park and the Rockaways.

Regular ferry tickets cost $4 and will still be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Rockaway Rocket provides express beach service, with two morning trips from Long Island City and Greenpoint to Rockaway, and two afternoon return trips. Tickets cost $10 and will be available for certain weekends in July and August, which have yet to be announced.

The summer ferry schedule also includes a direct shuttle from Governors Island to Pier 11.

Officials say more than 3 million people boarded the ferry between Memorial Day and Labor Day last year, and summer ridership is typically highest from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Learn more about how to reserve a spot on the summer ferries here.