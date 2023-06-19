Watch CBS News
Three men shot and injured at barbecue in Rockaway Beach, Queens

By Zinnia Maldonado

NEW YORK -- Three people were shot and injured when gunfire erupted overnight in Rockaway Beach

According to police, three men were shot during a barbecue near the corner of 96th Street and Beach Channel Drive in Queens

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Police were still on the scene hours later. 

A 53-year-old man was grazed in the arm, a 37-year-old man was shot in the torso, and a 21-year-old man was also shot. 

There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting or if the victims know each other. 

So far, no arrests. 

First published on June 19, 2023 / 8:26 AM

