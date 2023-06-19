Three men shot and injured at barbecue in Rockaway Beach, Queens
NEW YORK -- Three people were shot and injured when gunfire erupted overnight in Rockaway Beach.
According to police, three men were shot during a barbecue near the corner of 96th Street and Beach Channel Drive in Queens.
The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Police were still on the scene hours later.
A 53-year-old man was grazed in the arm, a 37-year-old man was shot in the torso, and a 21-year-old man was also shot.
There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting or if the victims know each other.
So far, no arrests.
