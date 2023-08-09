Rockaway Beach reopens after crews spend morning scanning for sharks

NEW YORK -- Rockaway Beach reopened for swimming and surfing Wednesday after officials spent the morning scanning for sharks.

"Drone and harbor unit surveillance this morning did not observe any shark sightings, and Rockaway Beach has reopened for swimming as of 10 a.m. NYC Parks, NYPD, and FDNY will continue land, drone, and boat surveillance on Rockaway Beach throughout the day and into the evening," the Parks Department tweeted.

The waters off the beach were closed Tuesday after officials said a 65-year-old woman was bitten by a shark the evening before.

She was taken to the hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

One expert said it is important to remember the ocean is sharks' home, and it's our job to be aware in the water.

Members of the NYPD and FDNY spent the morning using drones and other equipment to scan the water for sharks.

"When you go to the beach, look for disturbances in the waves flapping around. If there's a lot of baitfish, maybe stay out of the water until they swim past," said Hans Walters, curator and field scientists for the Wildlife Conservation Society.

This was the sixth reported shark bite in the state this summer, compared to eight last year.

Jones Beach was also shut down Tuesday after reports of a shark in the water.