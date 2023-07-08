Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after being pulled from water at Rockaway Beach

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Teen in critical condition after being pulled from water in Queens
Teen in critical condition after being pulled from water in Queens 00:25

NEW YORK -- A man is in critical condition after being pulled from the water at Rockaway Beach.

Police say lifeguards spotted him floating in the water at Beach 91st Street in Far Rockaway just after 5 p.m. Friday.

The man was rushed to St. John's Hospital.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 9:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

