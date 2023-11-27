Watch CBS News
Local News

Rock band KISS celebrated in New York as they play their farewell shows

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

KISS band honored with MetroCards
KISS band honored with MetroCards 00:27

NEW YORK - A legendary rock band is giving a goodbye kiss to their hometown. 

A full week of celebrations are being held in New York this week for the group KISS. 

It starts Monday with limited edition KISS MetroCards going on sale. 

You can pick them up at certain machines at Penn Station and Herald Square. 

You may also notice KISS-themed taxi cabs cruising around the city. 

The week culminated this Friday and Saturday with shows at Madison Square Garden, the band's final two shows ever. 

First published on November 27, 2023 / 12:57 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.