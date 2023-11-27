Rock band KISS celebrated in New York as they play their farewell shows

NEW YORK - A legendary rock band is giving a goodbye kiss to their hometown.

A full week of celebrations are being held in New York this week for the group KISS.

It starts Monday with limited edition KISS MetroCards going on sale.

You can pick them up at certain machines at Penn Station and Herald Square.

You may also notice KISS-themed taxi cabs cruising around the city.

The week culminated this Friday and Saturday with shows at Madison Square Garden, the band's final two shows ever.