Paterson dedicates first playground for children with special needs to Roberto Clemente

Roberto Clemente Playground dedicated in Paterson, New Jersey
Roberto Clemente Playground dedicated in Paterson, New Jersey 00:32

PATERSON, N.J. -- A new park in Paterson is dedicated to the memory of Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. 

Mayor Andre Sayegh and others cut the ribbon on the Roberto Clemente Playground, the city's first inclusive playground for children with special needs, on Friday. 

Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Clemente's death in 1972. 

Clemente, who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, died in a plane crash off the coast of Puerto Rice while delivering relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua

