Singer/songwriter Roberta Flack receives key to New York City at St. Albans Jazz Festival

Music legend Roberta Flack receives key to the city
NEW YORK -- The 20th annual St. Albans Jazz Festival kicked off at Archie Spigner Park in St. Albans, Queens, on Saturday.

Legendary singer and songwriter Roberta Flack was serenaded as she was honored at the event. She then received the key to the city from Mayor Eric Adams.

The four-time Grammy winner is known worldwide for her hits, such as "Killing Me Softly" and "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face."

"You were the key to our hearts, so we now want to give you the key to the city of New York and say thank you so much," Adams said.

The free festival was hosted by actor and comedian Phyllis Stickney.



