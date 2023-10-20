Robert Williams, who pleaded guilty to attempted murder for shooting NYPD officers in 2020, sentenced to 23 years to life in prison

Man gets 23 years to life after pleading guilty to shooting NYPD officers in 2020

NEW YORK -- Robert Williams, who admitted to shooting two NYPD officers in the Bronx in 2020, learned Friday he will spend at least 23 years in prison.

Williams entered court handcuffed and shackled. He showed no remorse and attempted to justify his actions before being sentenced.

"I wasn't trying to kill nobody. They violated me. They swept it under the rug. That's all," said Williams.

Judge Ralph Fabrizio was unsympathetic.

"His words just sealed the deal," Fabrizio said. "There's never an excuse, and this is not an excuse. And your actions are inexcusable."

Williams was sentenced to 23 years to life on two counts of attempted murder.

In February 2020, Williams ambushed NYPD officers twice in 12 hours.

First, police said Williams opened fire on officers sitting in a marked police van in Hunts Point after asking them for directions.

Officer Paul Stroffolino was shot in his chin and neck.

Twelve hours later, police said Williams casually walked into the 41st Precinct and fired several rounds. Video shows startled officers ducking for cover.

Lieutenant Jose Gautreaux was shot in the arm before the shooter's gun jammed and officers rushed to subdue him.

Stroffolino's partner and best friend testified at Friday's sentencing hearing.

"I still carry the vivid image of my partner holding his neck and blood all over the front of the uniform," said Brian Hanlon.

Williams eventually pleaded guilty to the charges.

Dozens of police officers came to support the injured officers.

"Well, we believe that this violent criminal should be behind bars for the rest of his life. No doubt about it," said PBA President Patrick Hendry.

Williams won't be eligible for parole until at least 2043, when he's in his 70s.