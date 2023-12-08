19-year-old Robert Trout III accused of threatening to carry out mass shooting in New York City on Thanksgiving

NEW YORK -- A Florida man is accused of threatening to carry out a mass shooting in New York City on Thanksgiving.

Nineteen-year-old Robert Trout III, of St. Petersburg, has been charged with knowingly transmitting in interstate commerce a true threat.

According to a criminal complaint, Trout posted a video on Instagram making threats of "causing havoc on the subway" by shooting "anybody" he saw.

Prosecutors say Trout displayed multiple weapons in the video, including two semi-automatic firearms with extended clips. Trout allegedly said, "That's 60 shots. That's 60 people dead," while displaying the weapon.

Trout appeared in federal court Thursday and is being held pending further proceedings.

If convicted, Trout faces up to five years in prison.