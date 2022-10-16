Patriots owner Robert Kraft married in surprise wedding in Manhattan
BOSTON -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a newly-married man after a surprise wedding on Friday night.
The 81-year-old and Dr. Dana Blumberg tied the knot in a surprise wedding at the Hall des Lumières in Manhattan.
Tom Brady was among the former and current Patriots that attended the wedding.
Other Patriot alums at the wedding included Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork, Devin McCourty, Richard Seymour, Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe, Jerod Mayo, Mathew Slater, David Andrews, Ty Law, and Troy Brown.
Elton John, Meek Mill and Ed Sheeran all performed at the wedding.
