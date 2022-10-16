Watch CBS News
Local News

Patriots owner Robert Kraft married in surprise wedding in Manhattan

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Patriots owner Robert Kraft now married after surprise wedding in Manhattan
Patriots owner Robert Kraft now married after surprise wedding in Manhattan 00:31

BOSTON -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a newly-married man after a surprise wedding on Friday night.

The 81-year-old and Dr. Dana Blumberg tied the knot in a surprise wedding at the Hall des Lumières in Manhattan.

kraft-photo-1-photo-credit-allan-zepeda.jpg
Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg tied the knot in a surprise wedding. Allan Zepeda

Tom Brady was among the former and current Patriots that attended the wedding.

Other Patriot alums at the wedding included Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork, Devin McCourty, Richard Seymour, Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe, Jerod Mayo, Mathew Slater, David Andrews, Ty Law, and Troy Brown.

Elton John, Meek Mill and Ed Sheeran all performed at the wedding.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 9:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.