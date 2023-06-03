Parts of Robbinsville Township experiencing low or no water pressure, officials say
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Some residents of Robbinsville Township in Mercer County experienced water pressure problems Friday.
Township officials said there was low or no water pressure in many areas, forcing early dismissal at schools and impacting local businesses.
The affected areas are served by Aqua Water Company.
Officials say the water is safe to drink, but the pressure problem may not be fully resolved until Sunday.
