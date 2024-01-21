Watch CBS News
Suspects wanted for armed robbery in Queens, hitting Brooklyn worker with gun, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for up to four suspects after an armed robbery in Queens and an attempted one in Brooklyn

According to police, the suspects stole $900 after threatening to shoot a 50-year-old worker at a business on 140th Avenue in St. Albans, Queens on Jan. 16. 

Police said the same suspects tried to rob a business on Livonia Avenue in New Lots, Brooklyn two days earlier, and hit a worker over the head with a gun before leaving empty-handed. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

