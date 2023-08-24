Rob Weisberg hikes Appalachian Trail to raise money for Paws of War

NESCONSET, N.Y. - Hiking the Appalachian Trail is no small feat.

With no fanfare or publicity, a Long Island volunteer firefighter made it his mission to spread healing through Paws of War.

Just home from the trail, the 9/11 hero told CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan he no longer suffers silently with PTSD, and is now helping others on a path to recovery.

A first responder and veteran colleagues have waited nearly six months to shake the hand of Rob Weisberg.

"Rob is a true hero. He is," one said.

"It takes a lot of courage," said another.

"Tears. Because you just knew it was such a journey," another said.

It was a treacherous trip for the Commack volunteer firefighter.

"My pack was 43 pounds, so I lost more weight than my backpack," Weisberg said.

"Most people don't want to walk a couple of blocks. He walked 13 states," Paws of War co-founder Robert Misseri said.

Weisberg took on the Appalachian Trail.

"I hope this makes sense: The trail was a tool," Weisberg said.

A tool to heal.

About 300 miles short of the end, his legs gave out, but Weisberg was already on the mend from 9/11.

"I needed a place where I could do that mental reset," Weisberg said.

Weisberg was an accountant across from the twin towers when the planes struck. He rendered first aid to many, but until recently was unable to admit he silently suffered survivor's guilt.

"This was the toughest physical and mental challenge I have ever intentionally taken on," Weisberg said.

Snakes, bears, bobcats - nevermind. He was focused on bringing PTSD to center stage.

"If i can help break the stigma, then awesome," Weisberg said.

He also assisted Paws of War's PTSD programs. It costs $20,000 to train a service dog, and there are so many on the waiting list, Misseri said.

"The applications are overwhelming," Misseri said.

As 9/11 approaches this year, Weisberg said he's not filled with dread, following his arduous journey on the trail to self-healing.

"If i can inspire one person not to head down the path where I was headed, then mission accomplished," Weisberg said.