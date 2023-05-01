Rob Csapo, 6-year-old son killed in crash in Wayne, N.J.

LYNDHURST, N.J. -- The death of a father and son has devastated a New Jersey community.

Their car crashed on Route 80 in Wayne on Sunday morning.

The father and son killed in the crash on an exit ramp have been identified by friends as Rob Csapo, 46, and his 6-year-old son, John. His other two sons, 9 and 5, survived the crash.

Friends say the family was coming back from a Boy Scout camping trip. Frank DeBellis, a scout leader, had breakfast with them hours earlier.

"When I heard about this I just couldn't believe. It was unbelievable. I had no words," DeBellis said.

Friends said the other two boys were released from the hospital.

Matthew Raggi coached all of the boys, including the boy who was killed.

"It is really unsettling... the loss. John was a really good kid. I was 'Coach Matt' to them, picked them up every day from school," Raggi said.

Raggi's wife and others from Lyndhurst are raising money for Rob's wife, Erica, who is a stay-at-home mom, to pay for funeral expenses and other costs.

"Melissa and I have set up a meal train for the family, essentially allows people in our community to pick a day and send a meal," Katie Raggi said. "We chose dinner for Erica and boys -- something she doesn't have to worry about."

John attended the Columbus School, where a trauma team was brought in Monday to help other students cope with the loss.

Investigators still don't know what caused the accident, but they say Csapo's car hit a light pole on the exit ramp.

"These kids were at my house getting ready for the mother and so dance. They are in my car every day after school," Katie Raggi said.

Friends have already raised nearly $23,000.