3rd "Running of the Goats" helps Riverside Park Conservancy clean up hard-to-reach areas

NEW YORK -- It was "on your mark, get set, goats" in Riverside Park on the West Side on Wednesday.

The third "Running of the Goats" took place to help the Riverside Park Conservancy clean up hard-to-reach areas.

Goats from a local farm will roam the sloped terrain that is full of invasive plants.

The champion chompers will feast all summer in the park between 119th Street and 122nd Street.