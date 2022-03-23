"We live in a broken system": Red Bank pharmacy offers life-saving medications for free to those in need

First-of-its-kind pharmacy in New Jersey offers free medication to those in need

RED BANK, N.J. -- A chartable pharmacy is opening in Monmouth County -- the first of its kind in New Jersey.

The Red Bank pharmacy is run by Ritesh Shah, who also runs several other pharmacies. He's seen how the cost of different medications have gone up.

"Our health care model, you know, I'll say this respectfully -- we live in a broken system," Shah told CBS2's Meg Baker.

He wants to be part of the solution for those who struggle to afford the medicine they need.

"Or they have to decide whether they want to put food on the table or buy the medication," he said. "I want to make sure I'm there for them."

The pharmacy has no cash register. All life-saving medications are free of cost.

To fund the charity, Shah and his wife, Asha, have partnered with pharmaceutical companies and Dispensary of Hope, a national organization that distributes pharmaceuticals to low income, chronically ill patients.

"Help to save lives for our patients with diabetes, heart disease, mental illness, nutrition," Shah said. "It's God's work and they know."

Others have donated money and products, like Nat-Rul Health Vitamins.

"Getting the right nutrition for some people in America is a challenge ... so we feel this is a great product for people who need to fill those nutritional gaps," said Neal Vohora, president of the company.

Shah was inspired to open this first-of-its-kind pharmacy in the state after his sister in India, who was diabetic, passed away after contracting COVID. He says better access to medications could have made a difference.

"That shook me up. God is good to me and I thought, I don't want this to happen to anyone," Shah said.

Most of the patients will come from local clinics, where they are pre-approved to receive the free medication. Others can apply online or at a pharmacy.

The Ritesh Shah Charitable Pharmacy plans to open the second week of April.