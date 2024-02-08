Watch CBS News
Rep. Ritchie Torres calls for more transparency in response to NYCHA bribery scandal

NEW YORK -- Congressman Ritchie Torres on Thursday detailed his proposed legislation in response to the NYCHA bribery scandal.

Streaming Thursday at 7 a.m. on CBS News New York, the Bronx Democrat said the measure calls for more transparency within public housing agencies.

"It would require the public disclosure of all contracts -- including micro contracts, including no-bid contracts. I believe strongly that sunlight is the best disinfectant, and we need greater transparency around these micro contracts," Torres said.

More than 70 current and former employees are now facing charges for allegedly accepting cash payments from contractors in exchange for awarding NYCHA contracts.

NYCHA's CEO condemned those involved, saying the agency has "zero tolerance for wrongful and illegal activity."

First published on February 8, 2024 / 5:18 PM EST

