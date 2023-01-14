Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres calls for an investigation into air travel systems after nationwide outage
NEW YORK -- Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres is demanding an investigation of air travel systems after an outage grounded flights across the United States this week.
He wants Homeland Security and the Department of Transportation to look into cyber vulnerabilities.
The Federal Aviation Administration says on Wednesday, a corrupted database file knocked out a safety system, causing thousands of flights to be canceled or delayed.
Torres says a last-century air travel system is destined to fail in light of today's cyber challenges.
