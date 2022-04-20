U.S. Department of Justice threatens to take over Rikers Island

U.S. Justice Dept. threatens to take control of Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- The U.S. Department of Justice is threatening to take over Rikers Island unless sweeping changes are made.

Deaths, violence and staff shortages have plagued the jail complex.

Sixteen detainees died last year, and three have died so far this year.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams expressed frustration over what he calls the lack of cooperation from the city. He asked the judge to require the Department of Correction to outline a concrete plan of action and for Commissioner Louis Molina and a representative from the mayor's office to be present for the next conference with the judge.

A spokesperson says the DOC is committed to reform and improving conditions.